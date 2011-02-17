Technologist Steven Johnson to address NAB Show Technology Luncheon

Three-time national bestselling author, celebrated lecturer and technologist Steven Johnson will speak at the NAB Show Technology Luncheon, Wednesday, April 13, in the Las Vegas Hilton.

Johnson's address will focus on the origin of ideas that lead to groundbreaking innovations, a key component of his latest book, “Where Good Ideas Come From: The Natural History of Innovation.”

Named one of Newsweek magazine's "Fifty People Who Matter Most on the Internet," Johnson is a social critic and technologist with writings that have influenced the way political campaigns use the Internet, explored cutting-edge ideas in urban planning and examined the battle against 21st-century terrorism. Much of Johnson's work involves mapping the future, a concept that predicts and explains the real-world impact of emerging trends and cutting-edge developments in science, technology and media.

Johnson is currently contributing editor for Wired magazine and monthly columnist for Discover magazine. He is the recent recipient of the Newhouse School's Mirror Awards for his Time magazine cover article, "How Twitter Will Change the Way We Live," and has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Nation.

Johnson was the 2009 Hearst new media professional-in-residence at Columbia University's journalism school, where he lectured on technological, scientific and cultural issues.

He has co-created three websites: the online magazine FEED, the Webby Award-winning community site Plastic.com and, most recently, the hyperlocal media site outside.in.