Technicolor Prepares Big HDR Showcase at 2016 NAB Show

NEW YORK—At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show back in January, Technicolor shared some new about its work on high dynamic range. However, that may have just been an appetizer. In an interview with TV Technology sister publication Broadcasting & Cable, Technicolor Vice President of Partnership Relations and Business Development Mark Turner shared that there will be even more HDR news from the company at the 2016 NAB Show.

One of the topics that Technicolor will expand on, according to Turner, is the company’s partnership with Philips. Announced at CES, Turner says Technicolor will explain what the collaboration means, as well as what features and delivery systems they’ll have.

