Keeping Up Appearances: New Graphics, Editing Tools on Deck at 2025 NAB Show

Blackmagic Design will showcase the latest version of DaVinci Resolve 19 at its booth in the South Hall.

It’s become a virtuous circle: Advances in graphics and editing technology lead to higher quality and better-looking content, especially on mobile devices. The audience becomes accustomed to these improvements, which drives the need for further advances in improved quality and content appearance.

Advanced graphics and editing are the unsung heroes of modern video production and the trends and technology that support these heroes will be on full display on the 2025 NAB Show floor in Las Vegas.

As consumers become accustomed to high-quality visual content across all their devices, broadcasters are feeling the pressure to meet these expectations with their own content to stay competitive, according to Sarah Jones, senior technical solutions specialist for Blackmagic Design, Americas.

“This demand means broadcasters are upgrading production equipment and investing in technologies capable of delivering higher resolutions and cinematic images,” Jones says. “While this could impact production budgets, today’s technologies are more accessible than ever before, packing professional features into affordable budgets, so we’re seeing a reduction in the barrier to entry when it comes to the use of cutting-edge technology.”

Standing Out

Uniqueness is also becoming more important in the video graphics and editing sector. With content providers serving out so many channels in an ever more-crowded video universe, being different and eye-catching is vital for building audiences.

ENCO ClipFire (Image credit: ENCO Systems)

As a result, “a significant trend we’re seeing at ENCO Systems is the need for both customizable channel branding and dynamic graphics insertion,” says Bill Bennett, media solutions and

accounts manager for the company.

“Broadcasters and streamers often have the same content feeding several different channels, each requiring its own branding, so they rely on our ClipFire video playout system to separately brand each signal.

“Furthermore, these same folks like to host cost-efficient automated channels with dynamic, compelling graphics which change with real-time data [think weather or sports], so we’ve been able to help them do that, too,” Bennett adds.

Of course, serving out all these extra channels costs money, which is a commodity that content providers cherish. That is why economy is a third trend influencing the graphics and editing sector, with vendors doing their best to devise solutions that deliver advances without emptying the bank.

“​​Whether an individual content creator or a large broadcaster, many are looking to achieve more with less,” Vizrt Chief Marketing Officer Chris Black tells TV Tech. “They’re looking for workflows and technology that can support them creating more content, faster, with multiple aspect ratios for dual outputs, leveraging their current investment without the need to add in new tech, or hire new people. Two big focuses we are seeing are the use of dual-aspect ratios for social media content alongside linear or multiregion

advertising to monetize content across various demographics.”

At the same time, production teams are seeking new ways to scale up their operations that are inherently flexible and efficient. “As a result, we are seeing the further democratization of media technology,” Black says. For instance, “cloud-native and web-based HTML5 graphics platforms with intuitive UI are offering existing graphics templates for individuals to use, increasing efficiency in time to air.”

What They’ll Be Showing

Blackmagic Design will have two booths in South Hall Lower, (SL216 and SL8016), and will showcase cameras, DaVinci Resolve postproduction software and hardware, its wide range of SMPTE-2110 IP video products, the ATEM family of live production switchers, streaming solutions, network storage and more, according to Jones.

“Pairing our URSA Cine Immersive and DaVinci Resolve provides an end-to-end workflow to support these evolving interactive needs, providing the means to capture and edit 8K, 3D video with a 180-degree field of view,” Jones says. “The Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is the world’s first commercial camera system designed to capture Apple Immersive Video, and DaVinci Resolve provides the ability to edit Apple Immersive Video for the first time.”

When it comes to automating time-intensive tasks, DaVinci Resolve Studio’s Neural Engine-backed AI tools can significantly speed up workflows. “This comes into play, for example, with our facial recognition technology, which can automatically detect, track and organize footage based on an individual’s face, eliminating the need to search and organize manually,” Jones says. “Similarly, smart reframe tools intelligently resize and reposition footage to fit various aspect ratios, facilitating content repurposing across platforms.

ENCO Systems will showcase its ClipFire flagship multichannel playout and ingest platform which can service a lot of needs (and channels) from a single box, according to Bennett.

“We’ll be showing where we think the future of broadcast graphics are headed, thanks to our Qimera Virtual Production produc,” Bennett says. “Built on the massively popular Unreal Engine, Qimera generates stunning truly three-dimensional graphics which humans can interact with and walk around in 3D space, complete with graphics (and backgrounds) that move as the humans do in-camera, making for some incredibly compelling video. We’ll also be showing the new MOS newsroom automation hooks we’ve built into Qimera recently, to automate the data that’s making those 3D dynamic graphics so compelling.”

Vizrt’s Tricaster Vizion will mark its NAB Show debut next month. (Image credit: Vizrt)

Also in the West Hall, Vizrt will demonstrate Viz Connect Audio, “which offers unparalleled connectivity, visibility, and control of audio sources on an NDI network,” Black says. “We are particularly excited about Viz Connect Audio, and how it seamlessly integrates with our flagship TriCaster, the TriCaster Vizion.”

This year’s show will be the first time that the multi-award-winning TriCaster Vizion will be demoed at NAB Show, offering the latest in IP connectivity, configurable SDI I/O, powerful switching, audio mixing and state-of-the-art graphics. “Show attendees can also expect to see advancements in Viz Engine’s seamless integration with Unreal Engine,” Black says. “Building on benchmarks for ease of use and performance, Vizrt will demonstrate—via Viz Arc—enhanced control of the latest versions of Viz Engine 5 and Unreal Engine 5.”

Vizrt also plans to display its latest advances in immersive graphics, cloud, automation, and AI. “We aren’t just showing technology,” Black concludes. “We are showing real-world solutions that solve everyday production challenges across three experience areas and several solution pods.”