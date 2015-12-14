Technicolor Offers UHD Alliance-Compliant Services

PARIS—Last week the UHD Alliance announced the completion of specifications for UHD displays and content. Now, Technicolor has revealed its new services that allow them to accelerate content production that is in compliance with those specifications.

Among the new services that Technicolor is offering is to utilize Technicolor colorists and color scientists to natively grade content in HDR. Technicolor also has announced new remastering services with its Intelligent Tone Management plug-in for major color grading to create HDR content from archived content. Technicolor’s Home Entertainment Services was also recently fully certified by the Blu-ray Disc Association to create 4K HDR UHD Blu-ray discs.

Technicolor is a founding member of the UHD Alliance.