Tech Voices Push for White Spaces

WASHINGTON—The Voices for Innovation is a group of tech companies that are rallying behind a proposal from Microsoft that the FCC reserve channels in the white spaces of the broadcast TV band for unlicensed devices could be used to promote rural broadband deployment. “This emerging technology has the capability to bring affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to 34 million Americans who currently lack access,” the group told the FCC.

However, broadcasters argue that using that spectrum will reduce the space for licensed TV stations in the post-incentive auction repack.

Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.