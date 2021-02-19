Tech Leadership Product of the Year Awards Deadline Extended

WASHINGTON—The deadline for Product of the Year nominations in the Tech Leadership Awards has officially been extended. Now, nominations will be accepted through Feb. 26.

There has been a tremendous amount of shuffling and changing plans this year as we continue to navigate the ever changing landscape of our industry. With that, we have seen an increase in requests for deadline extensions for product nominations.

To keep it fair, we are offering the extension to everyone. You can still submit your award-worthy product for consideration by Feb. 26 through the online nomination form.

The Product of the Year Awards are celebrating the best innovations of 2020 across 50 Media Entertainment categories, including: ATSC 3.0 technologies, lighting technologies, audio technologies, camera technologies and cloud-based services & IP technologies.

Nominations for Product of the Year are judged on innovation, cost efficiency and applicability. Judges will base their reviews on how nominated products or services help make media professionals more productive, innovate workflows and save money.