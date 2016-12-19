TeamCast and Rohde & Schwarz Complete DVB-CID Interoperability Test

RENNES, FRANCE—Recently, a DVC-CID interoperability test was conducted by digital modulation technologies provider TeamCast and test and measurement systems provider Rohde & Schwarz. The test, which was conducted between the DVB-CID generator embedded in the R&S BTC Broadcast Test Center and the TeamCast DVB-CID receiver, was deemed a success.

The two companies decided to conduct the interoperability test as a result of the DVB Group having not organizes one themselves thus far.

According to TeamCast’s Satellite Product Line Manager Philippe Hostiou, the test with R&S that TeamCast’s satellite transmission products are fully compliant with the ETSI 103 129 DVB-CID standard.