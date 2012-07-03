TDN Chooses Calrec’s Artemis

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND: TDN, the sports production arm of Mexico’s multimedia giant Grupo Televisa, has installed Calrec’s Artemis audio console at its production center in Mexico City. Upgrading from its legacy equipment, TDN specified a 32-fader Artemis to provide a wide range of audio services for the production of several sports shows and events.



Using a combination of OLED displays, touch screens, and light-emitting knobs, the soft Artemis control surface provides not only instant visual feedback, but also a flexibility that enables the user to reconfigure the desk on the fly, the vendor said. Artemis utilizes Bluefin2, gen two of Calrec’s high-density signal processing platform. At 48 kHz, Bluefin2 gives Artemis up to 640 channel processing paths, 128 program busses, 64 IFB/Track outputs, and 32 auxiliaries.



Artemis also features a second compressor/limiter in each channel, more than 70 minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems for multiple-operator use.