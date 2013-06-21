TCC Launches OTT Services With Broadpeak

RENNES, FRANCE —Uruguayan cable operator TCC has selected Broadpeak for the deployment of its new OTT service.



Utilizing Broadpeak’s BkM100 Mediator unified CDN manager, BkS300 multiformat streaming video server, and BkS400 HTTP video cache server, TCC can deliver live and VOD content OTT to subscribers.



“Partnering with Broadpeak will allow us to meet the growing consumer demand for a high-quality OTT viewing experience on any device,” said Javier Ruete, CEO of TCC. “Broadpeak’s CDN technologies provide us with the most efficient and cost-effective solution for delivering our video content while optimizing network and storage resources. Leveraging the flexibility offered by Broadpeak solutions, we can easily add catch-up TV, analytics, and wholesale CDN features to enhance the OTT service.”



Broadpeak’s video servers support video formats, including Apple HLS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Adobe HDS and MPEG-DASH, enabling TCC to reach a broad range of viewing devices. Using HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers always benefit from the best video quality possible.



The BkM100 system manages load balancing and failover tasks by continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns.



"Expanding its digital cable service offering to include OTT content puts TCC at a competitive advantage in the pay-TV marketplace," said Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq.



