TBS to Feature ‘3D Hologram Imagery’ on MLB Wild Card

ATLANTA— TBS announced that its Major League Baseball post-season programming will include some new bells and whistles, including “3D hologram imagery.”



Specifically, TBS says it will use “innovative 3D imagery will illustrate detailed examples of pitch grips while demonstrating the pressure points, release points and rotation. Analysts will use the tool to explain how pitches work and how the hitter approaches each type of pitch.” The network will also triple the number of super slo-mo cameras it typically uses during the post season. It will again integrate Bloomberg Sports statistics into the telecasts, and use Pitch Trax in-game pitching location technology during its coverage.



The 2012 MLB post-season telecasts will kick off with TBS’s first-ever Wild Card game, presented by Budweiser, Friday, Oct. 5. The network, in its sixth consecutive year televising the Division Series and one League Championship Series, will also be the exclusive home of up to 18 Division Series games and the entire American League Championship Series coverage on TBS presented by the Capital One Cash Card. In the first year of the new postseason format, two Wild Card teams in each league will play a single-elimination game with each winner advancing to compete with the three division championship from its respective leagues in the Division Series.



Turner Sports will also leverage social media participation through Twitter with @MLB_TBS, @PostseasonPete and @TurnerSportsPR using #Postseason; and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mlbontbs