Task force issues request for FIMS technology

The Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) are co-publishing a request for technology (RFT) to support the joint activities in the FIMS (Framework for Interoperable Media Service) Task Force.

The task force was created to address issues surrounding interoperability in digital workflows. The joint effort will seek a common approach to integrate hardware and software components in modern TV production facilities believed to be a fundamental need of the entire media industry.

The group is now soliciting a framework for media services, specific detailed definitions of common media processes and an overall description of how respondents would break down functions within the professional media industry.

“The professional media industry really needs a standardized, open framework for media services, along with standardized definitions for common processes in the industry,” said Brad Gilmer, executive director of AMWA. “It is our hope that the report and standards created as a result of this process help guide the industry as we work to create more flexible facilities and workflows.“

All interested parties are invited to download the RFT. For more information, contact tech.ebu.ch.

Respondents need not be members of either the EBU or the AMWA.