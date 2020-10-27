T-Mobile Launches TVision Streaming Service

BELLEVUE, Wash.—T-Mobile is set to enter the streaming market, unveiling the TVision streaming service that aims to help eliminate the cable industry and ramp up the cord-cutting trends. “With TVision, you can cut the cord, cut the cost and cut the crap,” said Dow Draper, T-Mobile executive vice president of Emerging Products.

TVision offers three services—TVision Live, VIBE and CHANNELS—all of which are scheduled to launch on Nov. 1.

TVision Live offers live news, sports, 100 hours of cloud DVR and more than 10,000 on-demand programs, per T-Mobile, at a starting price of $40/month. There are multiple tiers of TVision Live: the basic version, TVision Live TV ($40/month) offers more than 30 channels, including ABC, Fox, NBC, Turner and ESPN; TVision Live+ adds more than 10 other channels, including The NFL Network, ESPNU, SEC Network and The Golf Channel for $50/month; TVision Live Zone runs at $60/month and adds another 10-plus channels, including NFL RedZone.

TVision VIBE offers live and on-demand programming from more than 30 channels, including AMC, BET, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, HGTV, MTV and TLC for $10/month.

TVision Channels is an a-la-carte streaming service that has Starz, Showtime and Epix among its offerings, which can all be managed in the T-Mobile app or online.

Full channel lineups are available at T-Mobile.com/TVision .

All three service are available through Android and Apple mobile devices through the T-Mobile TVision app; on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV or Google TV; or on th TVision Hub, an HDMI streaming device and remote that can connect the TVision app with other streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and others. There does not appear to be a TVision app for Roku at this time.

TVision falls in line with other vMVPD platforms like YouTube TV and fuboTV that offer as an alternative to cable while still accessing traditional broadcast options.