Swiss Broadcasting Corporation adopts MPEG4

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation says it will begin migrating satellite transmission from MPEG2 compression to MPEG4 HD 4:2:2 advanced compression with the installation of equipment and service designed by Adtec Digital. This is being done to conserve satellite bandwidth and work in tandem with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) resolve to move to HD, effective from February 2012.

The Adtec devices to be incorporated into SRG SSR include EN-81 multi-CODEC Encoder/Modulators and RD-60 multi-CODEC IRDs. The EN-81 is designed especially for Tier 1 satellite, ASI/fiber and IP contribution, and DSNG applications. It offers HD and SD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC encoding and boasts 16 channels of audio. The RD60 is a multi-CODEC low and normal delay MPEG 2 and MPEG 4 AVC/H.264 high definition IRD. It is interoperable with other encoders making it suitable for mission critical trunking, ad-hock OB, DSNG and teleport applications.