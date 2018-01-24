Swiss Broadcaster Deploys Integrated Playout, Automation Solution

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Swiss news broadcast channel La Télé has streamline HD broadcast operations by deploying a comprehensive automation, playout, traffic and news production workflow for live and scheduled content that relies on technology from Harmonic, Aveco, Chyro and Incite.

“Recently, we decided to upgrade our playout workflow. Having a powerful media server at the heart of our operations was a top priority,” said Francois Vittoz, technical director at La Télé, in a Harmonic press release said today.

The new La Télé system is based on Harmonic’s Spectrum X media server and Polaris Play automation to control scheduled playout and Aveco ASTRA news production automation for live news coverage, the release said. The solution provides La Télé with increased workflow efficiency and reliable delivery of recorded and live HD video.

The Harmonic Spectrum X media server, which combines file and live ingest with integrated channel playout, and Polaris Play automaton system is integrated with a Chyro traffic system and IMC Technologies Incite MAM software to execute La Télé’s playlist as well as playout local news and on-air events like graphics and subtitles.

For live events, incoming video is recorded on the Spectrum X media service, which is under the control of the Aveco ASTRA automation system as is a Caspar CG system used to brand live programing with custom graphics. The Aveco system is also integrated with an Incite MAM and an Octopus newsroom computer system.

More information is available on the Harmonic website.