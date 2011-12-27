Sweetwater Takes Social Media To Heart



FORT WAYNE, IN.: Pro audio retailer Sweetwater announced it recently hit three milestones in its social media program.



Facebook “likes” surpassed the 100,000 mark in mid-December. For 680 videos posted on YouTube, total “upload views” has surpassed 10 million (currently 10,250,000), and “channel views” have exceeded 250,000.



Sweetwater posts at least twice each weekday on its Facebook page, including offers, product demo videos, and features like the “Tuesday Solution” and “Thursday Question.” Each Friday morning, a “Sweetwater Minute” video, hosted by Editorial Director Mitch Gallagher, features product demos, interviews and special announcements. Gallagher’s recent “Top 10 Gear Picks for 2011” was the 124th “Sweetwater Minute.”



Most YouTube videos are product demos and are embedded on the appropriate product pages at Sweetwater.com.



In addition to product demos, videos range from interviews with artists such as Alan Parsons, Adrian Belew, David Grisson, and many others, to producers such as Chris Lord Alge, Ken Scott, and Jack Joseph Puig, to performance videos recorded in Sweetwater’s Performance Theatre and Studio A, including David Cook, Joe Satriani, Stanley Clarke, Ingrid Michaelson, and others.



Sweetwater’s Twitter feed, which has more than 11,000 followers, functions as a gear forum for answering customer inquiries. Tweets include deals and new product arrivals, and pass along tweets from customers and vendors about the products Sweetwater sells and what people do with them.

