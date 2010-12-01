Sweden's NTM launches fourth channel using Vector 3 MultiPlay

Swedish media group NTM has added a fourth TV channel and completed the upgrade of its systems with Vector 3’s MultiPlay. The four NTM channels deliver local news, sports and weather 24 hours a day. The concept and program structure for the four channels is similar, but each has its own local editorial and advertising content.

NTM selected Vector 3’s VectorBox as an all-in-one automation solution to handle playout, graphics, tickers and transitions. NTM’s production company, Teknomedia, was able to easily and rapidly integrate its in-house scheduling and asset management software with VectorBox. The software produces playlists, fills graphics templates and stores assets in a central NAS storage for the Vector 3 systems to pick up.

