Survey: TV Declines as Preferred Source of Local News

A major new survey and study of local news reveals a number of unsettling trends for broadcasters. Key findings from the Pew Research Center survey include a declining preference for local TV news as a preferred source of local news, declining usage of news from local TV stations and extensive dissatisfaction with the way all local news outlets cover such issues as the economy, local governments, schools and crime.

The “Americans’ Changing Relationship With Local News” study from the Pew Research Center found that only 32% of those surveyed named TV as their preferred source of local news in 2024. While that is higher than any other media, it marks a significant decline from 2018, when 41% named local TV it as their preferred source.

Meanwhile 26% of consumers named websites/apps as their preferred source, up from 23% in 2018 and social media was named by 23%, up from 15% in 2018. Radio also saw a slight uptick from 8% in 2018 to 9% in 2024 while printed newspapers declined from 13% in 2018 to 9% in 2024.

The study found that about 64% of Americans said they sometimes or often get information from local TV stations in 2024, down from 70% in 2018. Of those that got their news from local TV, 62% accessed it on TV, 20% from the station’s website or email and 18% from social media posts.

On the surface, the study found that Americans see the importance of local news, with 85% saying it is extremely important, important or somewhat important, and that they also respect the quality of the local coverage, with 71% saying local news outlets report the news accurately and 68% reporting that they cover the most important stories.

While Democrats were more likely to have a positive attitude towards local news, large majorities of Democrats and Republicans both have positive attitudes towards the coverage.

The study also found that large majorities of all ethnic and racial groups—whites (72%), blacks (75%), Asians (70%) and Hispanics (69%)—felt local news media covered stories accurately.

But the number of Americans who were following local news closely or somewhat closely fell from 78% in 2018 to 66% in 2024. And, a deeper dive into their attitudes towards local news media reveals a number of significant complaints about the way they cover specific issues.

Many said they were extremely satisfied or very satisfied with the coverage of weather (62%), traffic (45%) and sports (42%). But only 24% said they were extremely satisfied or very satisfied with the coverage of government and politics. In addition, such issues as the economy (26%), art and culture (33%) schools (33%) and crime (34%) also had low satisfaction scores.

The survey also found that most Americans were oblivious to the financial crisis facing local news that has produced a decline of print media and reductions in the way local news is covered, particularly in rural areas. In 2024, 64% felt that local media outlets were doing very well or somewhat well financially. This marks a decline from 71% in 2018 but still marks a disconnect from the ongoing financial problems of local media.

The full study can be accessed here.

The findings were based on a survey of 5,146 U.S. adults was conducted from Jan. 22 to 28, 2024. Everyone who completed the survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories, Pew said.