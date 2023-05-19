Survey: High Public Awareness of Writers Strike

A new survey suggests that the WGA writers strike isn’t an issue with little public impact and awareness outside rarified confines of Hollywood. A new Whip Media survey of consumer attitudes towards the WGA writers strike found that more than eight in ten Americans (83%) were aware of the strike and that 60% of U.S. respondents said the strike could be significantly disruptive to their viewing activity later in the year.

The survey also found that 72% of U.S. respondents said they would be “somewhat upset” or “very upset” if new movies and shows were delayed for several months by the strike.

About a quarter (24%) of U.S. respondents said they would watch more internet-based content creators (TikTok, YouTube, Twitch) if the production and release of new content were to be significantly delayed. That is significantly more than the 12% who said they would watch more reality shows, news or sports, and more than the 16% who said they would watch less content in general, the survey found.

About one third (34%) of U.S. respondents between the ages of 18-34 said they would turn to more internet-based creators if there is a significant delay in production and releases.

U.S. respondents are more concerned about their favorite TV shows falling behind schedule than movies; 39% said they were more worried about their favorite shows, 32% said they were equally worried about shows and movies, and 1% said they were more worried about movies.

The survey had 4,839 total respondents from U.S. and FIGS-U.K., including 1,420 U.S. respondents. It was fielded to active users of the TV Time app between May 12-15.