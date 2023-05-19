Survey: High Public Awareness of Writers Strike
About 83% of Americans are aware of the the strike and 60% worried that it could significantly disrupt their viewing habits
A new survey suggests that the WGA writers strike isn’t an issue with little public impact and awareness outside rarified confines of Hollywood. A new Whip Media survey of consumer attitudes towards the WGA writers strike found that more than eight in ten Americans (83%) were aware of the strike and that 60% of U.S. respondents said the strike could be significantly disruptive to their viewing activity later in the year.
The survey also found that 72% of U.S. respondents said they would be “somewhat upset” or “very upset” if new movies and shows were delayed for several months by the strike.
About a quarter (24%) of U.S. respondents said they would watch more internet-based content creators (TikTok, YouTube, Twitch) if the production and release of new content were to be significantly delayed. That is significantly more than the 12% who said they would watch more reality shows, news or sports, and more than the 16% who said they would watch less content in general, the survey found.
About one third (34%) of U.S. respondents between the ages of 18-34 said they would turn to more internet-based creators if there is a significant delay in production and releases.
U.S. respondents are more concerned about their favorite TV shows falling behind schedule than movies; 39% said they were more worried about their favorite shows, 32% said they were equally worried about shows and movies, and 1% said they were more worried about movies.
The survey had 4,839 total respondents from U.S. and FIGS-U.K., including 1,420 U.S. respondents. It was fielded to active users of the TV Time app between May 12-15.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.