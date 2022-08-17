Survey: 89% of Broadcasters Plan to Adopt Cloud Technologies in the Next Year

OSLO, Norway—A new survey of broadcasters across the world has found that less than a three in ten (27%) see cloud adoption as a tech priority in their organizations—a lower figure than those naming 5G technology as a priority (34%).

But almost 9 in 10 broadcasters (89%) said they intend to adopt cloud technologies in the next year, according to a new survey commissioned by Nevion that polled 250 senior technology decision makers within the broadcast industry across 10 regions.

The survey also found a growing appetite for the use of cloud for specific applications, with nearly two thirds (63%) stating that they have already started applying it to post-production/file-based production.

The survey also highlighted a number of concerns about the suitability of using cloud for live production. Just under half (45%) of those polled had reservations about performance issues such as latency and a further 40% cited security concerns.

For some organizations, the need for a broader shift in thinking is perceived as a challenge, with 39% stating that conservative attitudes towards cloud technologies within their company was the biggest barrier to adoption.

Overall, however, the survey found that senior technologists in broadcasting were seeing the benefits of cloud technologies and were embracing the idea of cloud-based technologies for live production. Over two thirds (71%) of the respondents said they believe all-public cloud environments for live production will be possible in the future.

“Our research confirms that cloud technology is generating a lot of interest in the broadcast industry,” said Olivier Suard, vice president of marketing at Nevion, a Sony company that provides virtualized media production technologies. “At the same time, however, it also shows that there are different levels of commitment being made by broadcasters and media companies to adopt the technology in the short and even medium term, especially in the case of live production.”

“While some organizations are considering an all-Cloud approach, others are still choosing to stay with more traditional on-premise production, or are looking to move to a hybrid Cloud and ground solution,” Suard continued. “Regardless of the approach, Sony and Nevion are working together to ensure that broadcasters have the right mix for their business, creative and operational needs.”

Nevion commissioned the U.K. research house, OnePoll, to survey 250 senior technology decision makers within the broadcast industry on their attitudes to cloud adoption within their organization. The respondents came from 10 regions across the globe, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the Nordics, Spain, the UK and the U.S.