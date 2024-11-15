Survey: 45% of Newsroom Pros Say Legacy Tech Poses ‘Significant’ Operational Challenges

PARIS—As news organizations struggle to adapt to rapid changes in the way consumers access and digest news, Dalet and Caretta Research have published a new study, “The Future of Newsroom Workflows,” which delves into both the challenges facing newsrooms and some potential solutions.

The study featured input from newsroom professionals worldwide from more than 60 organizations, mainly public and commercial broadcasters.

“This research highlights how news organizations are responding to years of change driven by evolving media habits, multiplatform production, funding pressures, the pandemic, and new technologies,” Rob Ambrose, co-founder and managing director of Caretta Research, said. “The findings reveal that despite acute challenges, there's a remarkable wave of optimism among industry professionals. At the same time, it points to the opportunities to embrace fully 'story-centric' working and updated newsroom workflows and systems.”

The report illuminates the seismic shifts in the news business that are shaping workflows. It covers key topics such as AI adoption and the role of social media, as well as story-centric and multiplatform production challenges.

Study respondents said many news organizations are struggling with traditional workflows and legacy systems. Specifically, one-third say their current newsroom computer system does not meet their needs. While more than half faced budget cuts in the last year, only a small number actively track the cost of covering stories or measure ROI.

The report also reveals a notable trend of adopting AI-enabled tools and rethinking content delivery across platforms as news operations aim to maintain relevance and engage audiences in a highly fragmented distribution model.

“Newsrooms must now create more content for multiple platforms with fewer resources,“ Marcy Lefkovitz, senior vice president of product innovation at Dalet, said “Our findings highlight the crucial role technology and modern toolsets play in supporting journalists to meet the evolving demands of their audiences. Our partnership with Caretta Research enables us to share a current view of newsroom operations. The result not only outlines ongoing challenges but also provides actionable insights for future success.”

Key findings of "The Future of Newsroom Workflows" include:

45% of news operations experience significant challenges with legacy systems, limiting access to field content and requiring users to switch between multiple systems to complete tasks.

Websites are the leading platform for news distribution, but a significant portion of the industry still lacks dedicated digital teams for content production.

Despite significant changes driven by digital and social media platforms, there’s enormous optimism, with 68% of news people feeling “good” or “very good” about the future of their news operation.

Further insights into crucial topics shaping the future of newsroom operations include strategies for managing and tracking costs.

Respondents noted that modernized tools greatly simplify newsroom operations, underscoring the importance of selecting the right systems and implementing timely updates. To navigate the complexities of legacy system replacement, data and workflow migration, Dalet recently introduced a comprehensive Competitive Upgrade Program to maximize transformation benefits, efficiencies and cost savings.

The independent research was commissioned by Dalet and conducted by Caretta Research in July and August among global respondents in a wide range of roles, including newsroom management, editorial and production roles, technical and engineering jobs and craft and operational functions. Participants came from over 60 diverse news organizations, mainly public and commercial broadcasters, as well as local network affiliates across the U.S.

The full report is available here.