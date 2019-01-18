Super Bowl Live Streaming To See Triple Digit Increase This Year, Says Survey

DENVER—Call it a sign of the times –21 percent of Super Bowl LIII viewers will stream the game this year, a 160 percent increase from the 8.1 percent who did so for last year’s content, according to the results of a new survey from digital marketing agency Adtaxi.

The finding, part of Adtaxi’s annual Super Bowl Viewership and Consumer Streaming Trends Survey, underscores the growing reliance consumers are placing on streaming media as a source of live television, including sports.

“As new streaming services and content options emerge left and right, consumers are increasingly finding that their television needs can be met entirely through digital platforms—including watching live sports,” said Chris Loretto, EVP of Adtaxi. “Based on the exponential shift in our data, we may well see a day when Super Bowl streaming overtakes traditional TV viewership completely.”

Other Super Bowl related findings include:

68 percent they will use some other media platform to engage with Super Bowl content while watching. 78 percent will use social media; 30 percent will use group chats; 28 percent will visit sports websites and 15 percent will access online forums.

53 percent said they are looking forward to the game; 27 percent are looking forward to the commercials; and 20 percent are most excited about watching the halftime show.

Other results:

61 percent of respondents said they would not miss cable TV if forced to give it up forever. Additionally, 64 percent plan to cancel their cable subscriptions at some point in favor of streaming content; 41 percent said they will do so this year;

60 percent said their reason for transitioning to streaming was to save money; 43 percent was to watch on their own schedule; 43 percent to binge watch TV; 36 percent to avoid traditional TV commercials; and 27 percent said to get to the content they prefer. (Respondents could choose more than one reason.)

The online survey was done by polling 1,000 people across country. Adtaxi said the demographics represented a broad range of household income, geographic location, age and gender