Super Bowl LI Scores UHD-VR from Ateme

PARIS, MIAMI & SINGAPORE—A historic comeback and the first overtime in Super Bowl history weren’t the only things drawing the attention of fans during Super Bowl LI, virtual reality played a larger part during this year’s game as well. As Ateme announced in a press release, it was a piece of the system that helped support the UHD VR experience that Fox Sports offered fans during the game.

Teaming with Fox Sports and LiveLike, Ateme helped create a virtual and interactive lounge during the game that presented highlights in near real time through the Fox Sports VR app for Android and iOS devices.

The game featured six UHD cameras placed throughout the stadium to capture the game, each of which was able to stream in OTT using Titan, Ateme’s software-based encoder-transcoder. Titan supports any codec and resolution up to UHD to deliver high quality video at minimum bitrates.

There were certainly a lot of highlights to showcase through this VR offerings, as the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.