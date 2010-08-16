Subscriber-based mobile TV networks to reach only 5 percent by 2013

A mobile TV report from Juniper Research found low adoption levels of existing subscriber-based mobile TV services based on standards such as DVB-H, DMB, CMMB and MediaFLO. Juniper predicted that these services would not exceed 10 million subscribers until 2013 at the earliest. By that time, 3G/4G/WiFi-based mobile TV services are likely to be serving more than 180 million subscribers. The report notes that MediaFLO has faced obstacles including the delay in analog switch-off, partners that set the price too high and, now, competition from free ATSC-M/H. MediaFLO may face better prospects in Asian markets, where it can deliver a range of data services as well as mobile TV.