Study finds growing use of online, alternate delivery methods for TV among viewers

More than half of broadband Internet users watch television content that's streamed online or on an alternate platform every week, according to a new study from Horowitz Associates.

The study, "Multiplatform Content & Services 2011," found 54 percent of broadband Internet users turn to streaming or alternate platforms weekly for TV content and that nontraditional viewing totaled 10.8 hours a month, or 7 percent of total viewing time.

Younger broadband Internet users (18- to 34-year-olds), spend more time consuming TV content across all platforms. Ten percent of the time this group spends viewing content is done via nontraditional means. A total of 74 percent of the same group reported watching nontraditionally weekly. This same group also reported spending 18 hours more monthly viewing TV content in general — an average of 167.7 hours — than the average time spent watching by nonbroadband users, the study found.

On nontraditional platforms, YouTube remains the most popular destination for most video; however, study findings suggested that TV brands developing a strong online and mobile presence can translate their success to new platforms.

The findings also found growing receptivity to online ads. Among broadband Internet users, self-reported incidence of clicking on banner and pop up ads increased by 127 percent since last year, the study found.

The study is ninthedition of an annual report based on an online survey of 1046 broadband Internet users 15 years old and older. The report was published in October.