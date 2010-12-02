Study: 3M U.S. Homes Ready to Buy Internet TVs



Approximately three million U.S. homes are ready to purchase Internet-connected television receivers this holiday season.



According to a recent study by Parks Associates, a Dallas, Texas-based market research and consulting firm that focuses product and service segments that are "digital" or provide connectivity within the home, nearly 25 percent of this country’s households say they already own at least one Internet-connected TV device and that one-fourth of them have watched a paid movie-on-demand during the past month.



Connected devices include game consoles, Blu-ray players, tablet computers and digital video players.



The survey did indicate, however, that there is a decline in the area of consumer electronics purchasing intentions. It noted that last year, some 50 percent of U.S. households were planning to purchase consumer electronics devices.



“Only 38 percent of U.S. broadband households plan to purchase a CE device this year,” said Kurt Scherf, vice president and principal analyst at Parks Associates. “But it’s the connected CE and smartphones that will be the most popular items. Connected devices are the future of content consumption and entertainment in the living room as they capture the broader trends of integration among different silos in consumers' lives.”



