Studer Collaborates with RTW on Loudness Metering



REGENSDORF, SWITZERLAND: Studer announced a collaboration with German firm RTW to include a touchscreen loudness meter on their new line of Vista consoles.



RTW’s TM7 meter was chosen for its compatibility with Studer’s products, and will be added to the Vista 9 and Vista 5 M2 consoles.



The TM7 meter will come pre-programmed with a variety of custom meter presets including EBU R 128 and ITU BS1770 standards as well as traditional bar graph and moving needle metering for many international standards.



“This is a new chapter in our excellent relationship with RTW who has provided traditional meters to Studer for many years,” said Studer General Manager Bruno Hochstrasser in a press release. “The integration with our Vista range will provide our customers with integrated and easy capability to comply with new regulations and to improve their services.”



Studer is a HARMAN brand.