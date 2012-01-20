Streamworks inks deal with Level 3 Communications to enhance global delivery of APTN Direct

Streamworks announced Jan. 18 that it has signed an agreement with Level 3 Communications to employ its content delivery network (CDN) in support of its delivery of live, uncut video news feeds to digital publishers across its premium breaking news video service, Associated Press Television News (APTN) Direct.

In October 2011, AP partnered with Streamworks to use its proprietary encoding technology to deliver content to online, mobile and tablet devices to meet the growing demand for live content from digital platforms.

Streamworks' Universal Delivery Network (uDN) is a delivery system that uses all major CDNs and ISPs to achieve the high global network penetration necessary to ensure an exceptional viewer experience.