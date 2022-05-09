Streaming Video Alliance Releases New eXtended Reality Brief

FREMONT, Calif.—As Streaming Video Alliance began its Q2 2022 member meeting on May 9, the group announced the publication of the eXtended Reality Brief, a new document produced by the VR Study Working Group and welcomed new members ARK Multicasting, Ceeblue, SiriusXM Radio, The Football Association Premier League, and WarnerMedia to the association.

The virtual event will span four days, May 9 to 12, and features presentations on important industry topics, as well as Working Group breakout sessions.

“There’s a lot of great progress happening inside the Alliance, as evidenced by new technical documents and a growing membership base. We’re excited to welcome AKR Multicasting, Ceeblue, SiriusXM Radio, The Football Association Premier League, and WarnerMedia as our newest members,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Alliance. “We’re back in cyberspace for this week’s meetings with an excellent line up planned for our members, and we’re looking forward to the many discussions and collaborations that will take place.”

In an effort to analyze eXtended Reality (XR), the SVA’s VR Study Group has been examining how this technology is currently being deployed. XR is deeply ingrained in the consumer entertainment space, and in studying its current uses an opportunity has arisen for companies to provide immersive video experiences for the creators of premium entertainment and gaming content, the group said.

In the newly released Brief on XR, the VR Study Group looks at how technology around XR is being leveraged today and discusses a number of use cases. The SVA’s eXtended Reality Brief is available here .