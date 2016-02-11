StreamGuys Expand Cloud Streaming Suite

BAYSIDE, CALIF.—StreamGuys are reaching for the clouds, as the California-based company has announced an expanded team and suite of cloud services for both audio and video. The new audio/video streaming and podcasting services will be demonstrated at Proclaim 16, the upcoming NRB International Christian Media Convention.

Matt Kellogg

Among the tools that StreamGuys will present to religious broadcasters is the Remote Encoder Lite, which supports linear live content delivery via a playlist or single, looping file, and Transcoding services for TV and radio broadcasters to manage multiple formats, codecs, bit-rates and transport containers from a single SaaS platform. The company will also present its SGrecast podcast recording platform, which has the ability to turn live-stream sermons, special events and broadcasts into podcasts for on-demand consumption.

In addition to the new services, StreamGuys has announced that Matt Kellogg as its new sales executive. Kellogg joins the company from Live365 streaming service. He will head-up the organization’s engagement with houses of worship and religious organizations.

Proclaim 16 is scheduled to take place from Feb. 23-26 in Nashville, Tenn. StreamGuys will be located at booth 716.