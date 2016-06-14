Streambox Will Live Stream 360 Video to YouTube

SEATTLE—Live streaming company Streambox Inc. has announced that it will now offer live 360 video streaming to YouTube. The company will combine its Streambox Cloud Services with a beta of its Cloud Encoder-360 to provide what it calls a “simplified solution” for live 360 streaming.

The Cloud Encoder-360 integrates real time lens distortion correction, video stitching and ACT-L3 compression while also including automated network bonding technology that uses 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi and internet networks for high bandwidth. The system transmits to Streambox Cloud servers located around the world to provide connection from anywhere.

Hardware required to handle the live 360 streaming is a Ricoh Theta S Camera, Blackmagic UltraStudio Mini Recorder, and an Apple Macbook Pro. Streambox Cloud delivers the live stream to YouTube for users to view via headsets, browsers or apps. Streambox says it plans to support Facebook live streaming, as well as other social media websites.

A free trial download of Streambox Cloud Encoder-360 is available at streamboxvr.com.