Streambox Releases Thunderbolt-Enabled HD/SD Encoder



SEATTLE: Streambox announced the release of a new software encoder for HD mobile newsgathering over the public Internet, 3G/4G LTE, BGAN, and Wi-Fi connections. The automated hybrid HD/SD software encoder sports a Low Delay Multi-Path (LDMP) protocol, automated one-click streaming, and Apple Thunderbolt technology with support for Black Magic and Matrox. These features give users the ability to deliver video from the field as a part of Streambox integrated end-to-end solution. The new software will support full 1080i and 720p, as well as 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio selection for the source video.



LDMP allows the encoder to achieve 1 second latency over congested IP networks without compromising video transmission quality, according to Streambox. LDMP protocol also features real-time dynamic video and network adjustment without having to begin new encoding session.



Automated one-click streaming highlights four primary modes: Low delay, interview/talking head, high motion/action, and reliable video delivery. These four modes allow non-technical users to operate the software in the field and contain over 700 presets selected in the background. Once a primary mode is selected, an automatic test of network bandwidth and latency is performed, as well as automatic selection of HD or SD video resolution depending on available bandwidth and network conditions.





