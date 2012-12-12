Still Life with Towers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Scott Fybush’s Tower Site Calendar is now available for 2013.



Fybush has chosen the best tower photos from his cross-country travels.



The calendar series began in 2002 and as traditional, the sites include the tall, the old, the isolated, the oddly sited and the very crowded. There’s also gobs of trivia info and anniversaries marked on the pages.



Fresh with 13 more photos of towers, antennas, sticks, etc. in their natural settings.



Fybush explains: “Engineers are notoriously underappreciated for the hard work they do, and the calendar is one little way I can help show some recognition for the infrastructure that engineers design and maintain to make sure all of us have easy access to radio, TV and our cellphones, too.”



The 2013 Tower Site Calendar is available here.