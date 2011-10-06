Steve Jobs, Feb. 24, 1955 - Oct. 5, 2011

CUPERTINO, CALIF.: The iconoclastic Apple founder last night lost his life to pancreatic cancer. Today, the world memorializes the man and his mythology. There is nary a corner of the Internet without mention of the man who gave the world the iPhone. Apple itself posted this simple tribute:



“Apple has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has log an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Steve have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor. Steve leaves behind a company that only he could have built, and his spirit will be forever the foundation of Apple.”



This story is legend. He dropped out of college and invented Apple computers in a garage with Steve Wozniak. The rest is history. Jobs, seriously ill with pancreatic cancer, stepped down from his role as CEO of Apple in August, telling his biographer, Walter Isaacson, that his death was imminent.



“The world has lost a John Lennon,” Woz said of Jobs’ passing.







His passing was noted by the President of the United States:



“By building one of the planet’s most successful companies from his garage, he exemplified the spirit of American ingenuity. By making computers personal and putting the Internet in our pockets, he made the information revolution not only accessible, but intuitive and fun. And by turning his talents to storytelling, he has brought joy to millions of children and grownups alike. Steve was fond of saying that he lived every day like it was his last. Because he did, he transformed our lives, redefined entire industries, and achieved one of the rarest feats in human history: He changed the way each of us sees the world. The world has lost a visionary.”



While perhaps best known for reviving Apple with the series of iDevices, Jobs also had a hand in revolutionizing the video industry with editing software. Final Cut Pro now dominates the professional video editing market.



In 2005, Jobs delivered the commencement address at Stanford University. He said it was the closest he’d ever been to a college graduation. It was about a year after he was diagnosed with cancer.



“Remembering that I’ll be dead soon is the most important tool I’ve ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life,” he said. “Because almost everything--all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure--these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important. Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.”

~ Deborah D. McAdams



A small sampling of remembrances:

“Steve Jobs, Storyteller” ~MIT’s Technology Review



“The Tao of Steve” ~ GigaOm



“The Steve Jobs I Knew” ~ Walt Mossberg



“Steve Jobs in His Own Word” ~ ­engadget



“Steve Jobs Has Died” ~ IEEE Spectrum



