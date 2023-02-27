Standard General Lashes Out at FCC for Delaying Tegna Deal Approval

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Following the FCC’s decision to refer some questions regarding Standard General’s proposed acquisition of Tegna to an administrative law judge on Feb. 24, Standard General has vowed to complete the transaction and issued a strongly worded statement on Feb. 27 calling the move an unprecedented attempt to scuttle the proposed deal.

It also noted that the Media Bureau’s action, which was promptly criticized by two of the FCC’s four current Commissioners, is tantamount to denying the transaction by initiating a lengthy process that would extend well beyond the transaction’s Final Extension Date of May 22, 2023.

“A decision delayed is a decision denied,” Standard General’s managing partner Soo Kim said. “Our proposed transaction is consistent with all FCC regulations and precedent. It is bolstered by a voluntary commitment to invest in local news, preserve newsroom jobs, and address purported concerns related to consumer pricing. But rather than rule on the transaction’s merits, as the law requires, the Media Bureau is attempting to scuttle the deal by ordering a wholly unnecessary hearing process that if left standing by the Commission, would kill the deal.”

“The unavoidable implication is that this particular transaction may be scuttled not due to substantive or evidence-based concerns, but rather by the Media Bureau’s unexplained view that Standard General simply should not be allowed to own these television stations and that any future applicant to acquire TEGNA or any other TV station group must meet the test of being acceptable to the Media Bureau in its sole, absolute, and unreviewable discretion,” Kim concluded. “This precedent, if allowed to stand unchallenged, will turn the “Public Interest” standard on its head by restricting investment in and ownership of wide swaths of the economy to those deemed acceptable by regulators.”

In reporting its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 27, shortly before Standard General issued its statement on the FCC actions, Tegna noted in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission that on Feb. 21, 2023, Tegna elected, pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, to extend the final date for completing the deal to May 22, 2023. The filing also said that following the FCC’s decision to refer some questions regarding the deal to an administrative law judge, “Tegna is currently evaluating its options.”

In criticizing the decision to refer issues to an administrative law judge, Standard General also reiterated a number points it has made in filings to the FCC and press releases: