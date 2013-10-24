Sportsnet Capitalizes on Integration Between Ross and Bannister Lake

CAMBRIDGE, ON, CANADA—Sportsnet is capitalizing on the tight integration between Bannister Lake’s Super Ticker solution and Ross Video’s XPression platform for Sportsnet 360, Ontario, ONE, Pacific, West, East and World.



XPression is a real-time motion graphics platform for 2D and 3D workflows. Together, XPression and Super Ticker provide Sportsnet with a robust, multichannel, multi-user and multiplatform content management and broadcast solution that delivers sports coverage. Sportsnet’s graphics include breaking news, highlights, scores, statistics and analysis, in a fast-paced 24/7 format.



BL Super Ticker offers Sportsnet a centralized workflow experience: simultaneous collaboration coupled with a clean, intuitive interface, limitless output and independent content zones.



Sportsnet’s graphics highlight in-game statistics, total and favorite game odds and news stories with media and video for each sport through GPI commands and Super Ticker automation triggering, according to Bannister Lake President Georg Hentsch. “Our ‘design once and repurpose often model’ empowers graphics teams to design in a flexible environment and populate entire shows for reuse across regions.”



XPression’s template-based workflows and Super Ticker’s content reuse model separates graphics creation from content management for dynamic graphics updates. Sportsnet can blend automated and manually entered content for custom editorial without restrictions, and distribute content easily to multiple output devices, including broadcast players, web, and mobile.