Sports Logic to sell Orad products to U.S. sports production community

Orad Hi-Tec Systems, a provider of real-time graphics and sports enhancement solutions, has named Sports Logic, based in Chicago, an authorized reseller of the company's sports and on-air graphics and enhancement systems to the U.S. sports production market.

Sports Logic is a professional manufacturer's representative that markets a wide variety of technologies to meet the unique challenges of sports production and broadcast. It will now offer customers Orad’s full portfolio of sport enhancement and on-air graphics solutions. This includes Motion Video Play (MVP), a real-time video and graphic enhancement platform ideal for any type of sporting event; PlayMaker, Orad's new slow-motion video server; ADVision, which allows for real-time insertion of virtual advertisements into live sports productions and highlight shows; and the company's extended line of innovative SD/HD virtual set and studio solutions.