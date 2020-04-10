Special Edition Best of Show Award Nominations Close April 17

WASHINGTON—Nominations will close April 17 for the Special Edition Best of Show Awards program, an initiative of TV Technology's parent company Future plc to showcase new, innovative products introduced this spring for specialized technology users.

Companies can nominate products for awards presented by the following publications and sites: TV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News, Sound & Video Contractor, B+C and Next TV.

Companies seeking guidance about which brand to enter for can find guidance here.

Winners will be selected by panels of professional users, technical experts and editors based on descriptions provided by companies via the official nomination form.



Companies pay a fee to enter; not all products are selected as winners. All nominees and winners will be featured in a Program Guide sent to readers this spring.



For more information about the Special Edition of the Best of Show Awards visit the official Best of Show website.