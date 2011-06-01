Spanish facility installs Axon Tracs compliance recorders
Spanish television facilities company Telson has selected Axon to provide its TRACS multichannel compliance recording units. The equipment is being used to support Telson’s operations for a global family home entertainment company from its Madrid base.
An Axon eight-channel SD encoder (T2R08) and a four-channel HD encoder (T2H04) are being installed at Telson’s Madrid headquarters. The system will enable Telson customers to execute its legal six-month period compliance requirement for its 12 channels.
