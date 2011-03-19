Southern Illinois University selects Telecast Fiber Systems transport solutions

The Southern Illinois University (SIU) Athletics Department has installed a suite of fiber-optic transport solutions from Telecast Fiber Systems as part of an extensive upgrade of the department's AV master control and production facilities. The Telecast Fiber Systems equipment powers a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network that supplies video feeds to big screens in the university's new Saluki Stadium, which has just wrapped up its first football season, as well as the newly renovated SIU Arena for basketball.

Systems integrator and Telecast Fiber Systems dealer Media Support Group provided installation and technical project management for SIU’s AV upgrade, which includes a new state-of-the-art control room housed in the SIU Arena. Telecast Fiber Systems CopperHead camera-mounted transceivers exchange camera signals between the SIU Arena and Saluki Stadium and the control room, providing SDI feeds as well as intercom and CCU signals that give engineers complete, remote control over the cameras.

In the control room, a two-channel Telecast Fiber Systems Python II bidirectional transmit/receive system provides feeds to video boards in both venues, including a 20ft by 40ft scoreboard with video replay capabilities, LED ring and LED scores tables. The Python system supplies raw camera feeds to the school's sports webcasts and also exchanges feeds with broadcasters' production trucks that are on-site to provide televised coverage of the games.