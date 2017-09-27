Sources: McConnell Files Cloture on Pai Nomination

WASHINGTON—Despite some posturing by some Democrats about the re-nomination of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, his continuation in the role seems to be coming soon as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has filed cloture, according to Hill sources. By invoking cloture, the debate on Pai’s nomination would be limited to 30 hours with a confirmation vote following.

Pai’s term ended in June 2016, but he is able to stay on until the end of the current Congress without re-nomination. With Republicans holding majority in both the House and Senate, Pai’s nomination is expected to pass.

