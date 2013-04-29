Sony to Test 4K at FIFA Cup in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO— Sony has announced that it plans to partner with FIFA to test 4K technology at the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013, which starts June 15 in Rio de Janeiro. The announcement was made at last week’s first World Broadcaster Meeting in Rio de Janeiro. Sony is a “Designated Partner” with FIFA, giving it enhanced marketing and advertising rights for the quadrennial event.



“The 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil begins in earnest this week for leading broadcasters from across the planet,” said Ericson. “The FIFA WBM here in Rio is our chance to share with them the exciting offer of coverage, content and services we will make available for broadcast and multimedia platforms and it is their chance to start (and in many cases continue) planning for the greatest festival of football on earth.”



The event, which brought together 400 broadcast professionals representing 192 territories at Rio’s Sofitel Copacabana hotel, gave broadcasters and multimedia executives their first detailed sight of the technical and practical aspects of covering the biggest single sporting event on the planet.



FIFA TV and its appointed broadcaster HBS updated media rights licensees on the International Broadcast Center setup, studio and stadium production facilities, content services and host operations at the 12 venues across Brazil. The IBC will be based at RioCentro in Rio de Janeiro. The event also featured presentations from the Local Organising Committee and Brazilian government agencies, covering tournament preparations in Brazil.



FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 is a prelude to the FIFA World Cup, which takes place June 12-July 13, 2014. An expected 13,000 broadcast personnel are expected to cover the FIFA World Cup.



