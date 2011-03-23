Sony Introduces Two New NXCAM Cameras



Sony has launched of two new NXCAM professional video camcorders: the NEX-FS100U, an E-mount camcorder that’s equipped with an Exmor Super 35mm CMOS sensorl and the HXR-NX70U, a rain- and dust-proof professional high-definition camcorder.



“These new camcorders fill an important void in the digital handheld production market,” said Bob Ott, vice president of product marketing and management for Sony Electronics. “They combine affordability and high performance with a rich, ‘distinctive’ look for a range of applications, including commercial video, music video and many others.”



The NEX-FS100U accepts readily available SD, SDHC and SDXC cards, as well as Memory Stick PRO Duo media. It also operates with Sony’s E-mount interchangeable lens system and can also use Sony A-mount lenses with an adapter.



The HXR-70U camcorder was designed to be completely rain- and dust-proof to provide reliable operation in the most challenging of shooting environments. It also incorporates Exmor CMOS sensor technology.

Sony will demo the cameras in its NAB booth.

