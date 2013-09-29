Sony introduces PXW-Z100 4K handheld XDCAM camcorder

Sony has unveiled the PXW-Z100 4K handheld XDCAM camcorder, which expands professional 4K capabilities to applications beyond motion picture or high-end TV production.

The camcorder, priced at less than $6,500, gives professionals greater flexibility and more creative options for acquisition and production in HD, QFHD and 4K (4096 x 2160).

With a 1/2.3in Exmor R CMOS sensor, the camcorder can create 4K content (4096 x 2160) at 50p or 60p. The PXW-Z100 camcorder is based on the same shooting ergonomics as a conventional handheld professional camcorder, allowing users to record 4K content cost effectively.

The PXW-Z100 camcorder, together with the fixed 4K-compatible high-performance G Lens, weighs less than 7lbs. The PXW-Z100 uses Sony’s XAVC recording format first employed in Sony’s PMW-F55 CineAlta 4K camera. MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 compression is used for HD (1920 x 1080), QFHD (3840 x 2016) and 4K (4096 x 2160) content. Image sampling is 4:2:2 10-bit, with an intra-frame system that compresses each frame individually at a maximum bit rate of 500Mb/s or 600Mb/s during 4K 50fps or 60fps recording, respectively, and 223Mb/s during HD 50fps or 60fps recording.