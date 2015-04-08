Sony and StorageDNA Team on Archive Storage

IRVINE, CALIF. – Sony and StorageDNA have announced the combination of their Optical Disc Archive and DNA Evolution to create a turnkey nearline and archive storage system for digital camera master content.

Powered by DNA Evolution, Sony’s Optical Disc Archive allows access to file-based content without restores. This extends the system’s core functionality and enables it to also serve as a fully-capable nearline platform. This integration will also fit into advanced field-to-post workflows with Sony’s Catalyst Prepare, Catalyst Browse and Cloud Ci.

Sony and StorageDNA will show off their partnership at the 2015 NAB Show, which runs from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.