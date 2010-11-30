Sony and OCTOPUS Ease Newsroom Workflow



OCTOPUS Newsroom recently announced a technology partnership with newsroom production system Sony Sonaps.



The company’s newest product version, OCTOPUS6, fully integrates with Sonaps throughout the entire production workflow, from planning through editing and archiving.







Both technologies are fully MOS compliant and implement the protocol beyond standard measure. Content captured in the field and stored in the Sonaps system can be browsed through OCTOPUS6. Logging, storyboarding and finishing editing with voiceover and effects can be completed from the desktop.



Content is constantly updating to the most current version, ideal for use in a high-pressure newsroom.



