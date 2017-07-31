Sony α7S II Camera Docks on the International Space Station

TOKYO—The International Space Station has a new resident, a Sony α7S II full-frame mirrorless camera. According to Sony, the α7S II is the first commercial camera to be mounted outside of the ISS and is being used to capture 4K video.

The α7S II was the camera of choice for the new exterior platform of the ISS’s Japanese Experiment module “KIBO.” The camera launched on Dec. 9, 2016 and was installed on Feb. 8, 2017. The camera completes an orbit around the Earth every 90 minutes, recording 4K videos and still images.

The camera features high sensitivity up to ISO 409600, wide dynamic range; five-axis image stabilization; internal recording of 4K movies with full pixel readout and no pixel binning; and a 35mm full-frame Exmor CMOS image sensor packed into a compact body.

Footage capture from the camera of the east coast of the U.S. can be viewed below.