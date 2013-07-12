Somoy TV Uses TVUPack for ENG in Bangladesh

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — TVU Networks announced that Somoy TV in Bangladesh, has deployed TVUPack mobile cellular uplink solutions for live electronic newsgathering.



Somoy TV is a 24-hour news network based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that delivers live breaking domestic and international news. In order to expand its mobile ENG capabilities beyond using traditional DSNG vehicles, Somoy TV deployed TVUPack 3G/4G/LTE cellular uplink solutions because of its flexibility, ease-of-use, superior picture quality and powerful dual-encoding engine.



Somoy TV has used TVUPack to broadcast a number of important events throughout Bangladesh. One of the network’s successes with TVUPack came as they covered the events surrounding the death of former Bangladeshi president Zillur Rahman in March of 2012. As Rahman’s body was transported from the airport to the presidential residence, Somoy followed the funeral procession, broadcasting the events live from a moving vehicle with the TVUPack. The live broadcast resulted in unprecedented viewership for the network and received national attention, as the state owned television channel BTV as well as 16 other television networks in Bangladesh picked up and relayed the live video as it was broadcast.