Softel's MediaSphere platform drives launch of Showtime national ETV services

Showtime Networks is using the Softel MediaSphere interactive television (iTV) playout platform to offer an ETV (EBIF) experience in HD with the integration and commissioning of MediaSphere TX at its network operation center. On Feb. 26, Showtime first delivered an interactive EBIF application to Verizon FiOS subscribers on its flagship SHOWTIME HD channel.

Showtime Networks is using MediaSphere TX on its satellite uplink to deliver EBIF interactive applications nationally for SHOWTIME subscribers in participating systems. Via its comprehensive software development kit, MediaSphere is fully integrated with Showtime’s scheduling system as well as with Ensequence's iTV Manager.