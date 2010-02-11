Snow Storms Postpone FCC meetings



All federal government offices, including the Federal Communications Commission, were closed for four days this week, due to the heavy snows that blanketed Washington D.C. and other East Coast cities.



On Wednesday, the FCC web site was updated to announce postponement of the FCC Agenda Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 until Feb. 18. The fourth meeting of the Advisory Committee for the 2012 World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC-12) scheduled for Wednesday was postponed, without the FCC specifying a new date, as was the public forum on the creation of an emergency response interoperability forum scheduled for Wednesday.



Thursday's Open Meeting was also postponed until next week.



As of early Thursday morning, the most current FCC Daily Digest available was for Friday, Feb. 5.



