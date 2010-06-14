SNL Kagan Forecasts Nearly $21 Billion for TV Stations in 2010

MONTEREY, CALIF.: SNL Kagan foresees TV station revenues reaching nearly $21 billion this year, with $19.8 billion from advertising. The media analysts at Kagan revised their original 2010 forecast, released last August, which said ad revenues would reach $18.5 billion. The 2010 recovery follows a year in which TV station ad revenues fell 17 percent, after having dropped 2.5 percent in 2008.



“While the massive declines experienced by both industries [TV and radio broadcasting] in 2009 create a favorable year-over-year comparison, increased spending on political and auto advertising, tighter inventory and growing rates are also expected to drive revenues,” Kagan said.



The firm’s researchers say TV station advertising revenue--including online but excluding retransmission--will reach $19.8 billion this year, up from $17.3 billion in 2009, when industry ad revenue hit the lowest level since 1995. Total TV station revenue, including retransmission fees, is expected to reach $20.9 billion in 2010. Kagan also issued a five-year projection of $25.4 billion for 2016.



-- Deborah D. McAdams

(Image by Calamity Meg)



